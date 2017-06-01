Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kurry Neel!!! Kurry, the daughter of Chuck and Jadea Neel, is a fifth grader at College Street Elementary School. Kurry was chosen to be honored because “she doesn’t need to be engaged in a topic to learn, she knows it’s important to learn and takes responsibility”, says Miss Vanessa Hayes, a teacher at Kurry’s school. Kurry is on the basketball team at College Street and wants to be “like Miss Hayes and be a teacher” when she grows up. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Check back here every Friday for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Kurry is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, teacher, Miss Vanessa Hayes and Tom Jacobs, Principal of College Street Elementary School.
1/06/17—H&R Block Student of the week Kurry Neel
