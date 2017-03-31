3/31/17–March Hope Outreach Happenings

Hope Outreach Free Dinner
Tuesday, March 21 6 p.m.
(At First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Jackson St., Manchester)
Tuesday, March 28 6 p.m.
(At Trinity Baptist Church, 1513 McArthur St.)
Hope House Open
1517 McArthur St.
Thursday, March 9 (4-6 p.m.)
Thursday, March 16 (10 a.m. till 12 p.m.)
Saturday, March 25 (10 a.m. till 12 p.m.)
Clothing, food, and other supplies available. Haircuts will only be offered
on the Saturday outreach. All other supplies will be available at all
outreach days. Households can only receive supplies once a month.