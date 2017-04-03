Coffee County Soccer League Spring 2017 Season will begin 8 April and end 20 May
– Registration will be from 11 February thru 4 March
– Fees are $65 for one player and $60 for each additional player
– A box and applications will be located at the Manchester Recreation Center from 11 February thru 4 March
– Also, a table will be manned at the rec center to take applications and answer questions from 9:00am-1:00pm, 25 February and 4 March
(Late registration will be 5-11 March at a cost of $10 extra per player)
3/4/17–Coffee County Soccer League Sign Ups
