The Coffee County Central High School baseball team will be holding an Alumni Game on March 11th at Powers Field at 2:30 PM. Any former Coffee County player is encouraged to sign up to participate. Each former player is asked to register online at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lvl2L6TFGkYf9NE3W2jxNnFAFIN4NLFUscCiw0PFGRw/edit?usp=sharing
Coast to participate is $10 which will cover the cost of the t-shirts. Any additional money raised will go to benefit the Williams J Myers Foundation. Members of the Williams J. Myers foundation will also be on hand so sign up to register at the link given.
3/11/17—CCCHS Alumni Baseball Game
