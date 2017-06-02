2/6/17—WITH HOPE IN MIND WORKSHOPS AND SUPPORT GROUPS

WITH HOPE IN MIND WORKSHOPS AND SUPPORT GROUPS
A free comprehensive series of eight workshops is designed specifically for
family members and friends of persons affected with mental illnesses
(Bipolar, Depression, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Anxieties,
Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective and coexisting disorders such as substance
abuse). If you are a parent, spouse, sibling, adult child or friend of
someone who has a serious mental illness, these workshops are designed for
you. Through WITH HOPE IN MIND, you will be offered information on
symptoms, emotional support, tips for self-care, coping skills, problem
management and hope.
When: Monday February 6- Monday, March 27, 2017
6:30-8:30 pm
WHERE: PEOPLE’S BANK
MANCHESTER, TN 37355
PLEASE RESPOND TO 931-596-4255 AFTER SIX OR 931-841-8300 OR
sgeorge31360@gmail.com
CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED SO PLEASE CALL EARLY!