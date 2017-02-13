Your Community Needs You
Have you been looking for a way to really help people in your community? We might just have the opportunity for you.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a statewide program that provides free and objective counseling and assistance to people with questions or problems regarding Medicare and other related health insurance. SHIP/SMP answers questions about: Original Medicare; Advantage Plans; Prescription Drug Plans; Supplements; Medicare Fraud and Abuse; Medicare Covered Preventive Services; being under 65 and having Medicare; financial assistance with Medicare premiums; deductibles and copays and much more.
We are in the process of recruiting new volunteers.
A Volunteer training class will be held on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 at the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center in Tullahoma, TN. 410 N. Collins St. Potential volunteers must attend both sessions from 8:30a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Our goal is to get volunteers trained to go out into their own communities into senior centers, assisted living facilities, churches, health fairs, etc. to make a real difference in people’s lives.
If you would like to attend the volunteer training classes please contact us to register. With the exception of licensed insurance agents, anyone can be a SHIP volunteer. [You do not have to attend alone, couples or groups of friends are welcome.]
SHIP is funded through grant number 90SA0096-01 from the U.S. Administration on Community Living, Dept of Health & Human Services.
Toll-Free 1-877-801-0044 or 931-379-2948
Email: mdavid@sctdd.org or FAX: 931-379-2685
2/13/17–Volunteer Coffee County Senior Citizens Center
Your Community Needs You