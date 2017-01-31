1/31/17—Manchester Recreation Department January Events

Pick-up Futsal
What is Futsal? Futsal is an exciting, fast-paced small sided soccer game that is played on a hard surface like a basketball court. The Manchester Recreation Complex will be host to indoor Futsal pick-up games. Games will start at 1:00 pm. Games are free for members and $5.00 a day for non-members. Players but be 15 years old or older to play. For additional information, please contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at (931) 728-0273.
Little Squirts
Little Squirts is a swim lesson program designed to teach toddlers swimming and water safety skills. The program will start on December 5th and end on February 28th. No registration is required. Classes are offered every Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Cost is $3.00 per class for members of the recreation complex and $5.00 per class for non-members. For additional information, contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at (931) 728-0273.
Lock-in
The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a lock-in at the recreation complex for children ages 5 -12 on Friday, January 13th from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am. Participants must be pre-registered by Wednesday, January 11th, by registering and paying a fee of $25.00. We will be playing games and swimming. Dinner will be provided.
Walk to Disney World
Get out of the winter blues and go for a walk with us to sunny Florida. Ok, so we won’t actually be walking to Florida, but we will walk/run/bike the miles it would take to get there, with a shortcut or two. Starting on January 16th and going through March 17th, we will be walking to Walt Disney World. The program is FREE! So, signup today! Participants must be registered by the start of the program on January 16th. Those that complete the walk will receive a free gift.
Amazing Family Night
The Manchester Recreation Complex will be the host for another Amazing Family Night on Friday, January 20th, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. So, come on out to the Manchester Recreation Complex for free with an adult and enjoy swimming, the youth wellness room, basketball gym, free snacks, health assessments and information, and more!
American Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Manchester Recreation Complex on Monday, January 30th from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm.