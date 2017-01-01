1/31/17–January 2017 Programs South Cumberland State Park

January 2017 Programs
Sunday, January 1st
New Year, New Trail, Hike at Denny Cove (
The hike will be an approximately 4 mile round trip that will include
some very rugged terrain. Bring plenty of water and dress for the
weather. The entrance to Denny Cove is located approximately 2 miles
south of the Foster Falls entrance and is across the street from the
Foster Falls Volunteer Fire Department building (5900 US 41, Sequatchie,
TN). We will meet at 10 am in the Denny Cove parking lot. To find the
lot, turn down the gravel road across from the fire department. The lot
is located approximately one mile from the highway on the right side of
the Denny access road.
Please call the Visitor Center at (931) 924-2980 for additional information.
Join Ranger Jessie McNeel on a 5.5 mile moderate hike to see one of
Savage Gulf’s many waterfalls, Savage Falls, and also get a chance to see
the scenic Rattle Snake Point overlook as well. This will be a moderate
hike so please wear comfortable shoes and bring plenty of water and
snacks. Weather is unpredictable this time of year so please take a look
at the forecast ahead of time and dress for the weather!
Meeting Address: 3177 Hwy 399 Palmer, TN 37365
Friday, January 6th
1:00 p.m.
Small Wilds Hike (5 miles, easy)
Join Ranger Park at the Foster Falls parking lot for an easy 5 mile out
and back hike to see one of the more sweeping views on the Fiery Gizzard
Trail. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water.
Meeting Address: 498 Foster Falls Rd. Sequatchie, TN 37374
Saturday, January 7th
10:00 a.m.
Stone Door Hike
Meeting Location: 1183 Stone Door Rd. Beersheba Springs TN, 37305
10:30-11:00 am
Book Worms
Meeting Address: 3177 Hwy 399 Palmer, TN 37365
2:00 pm
Natural Bridge Geology
Meeting Location: 591 Natural Bridge Rd. Sewanee, TN 37376
Sunday, January 8th
Grundy Forest Trail Work
Join Ranger Park at the Grundy Forest parking lot for a chance to give
back to the park you so love. With the Fiery Gizzard Reroute completed
the park can now focus on improving the other 85 miles of trail, and we
need your help! Come prepared with sturdy shoes, and plenty of water.
Meeting Address: 131 Fiery Gizzard Rd. Tracy City, TN 37387
Saturday, January 14th
9:30 am
Suter Falls Hike
Enjoy the geologic beauty of Suter Falls. This impressive feature marks
the head of the Collins Gulf. This is a relatively steep 2 mile round
trip hike. Meet Ranger Gheesling at the Collins West trailhead.
Meeting Address: 2689 55th Ave. Gruettli-Laager 37339
10:00 am
Hiking Through History (1.3 miles, moderate)
Meet Ranger Park at the Grundy Lakes parking lot for a look into the
turbulent past of the coal mining industry that created much of the
region by hiking a moderate 2.3 miles. Our history is full of tragedy and
comedy so come on out with a healthy curiosity to learn more! Please wear
sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water.
Meeting Address: 587 Lakes Road, Tracy City, TN 37387
Sunday, January 15th
10:00 am
Greeter Falls Loop (1.5 mile, moderate)
Meeting Location: 550 Greeter Falls Rd. Altamont, TN 37301
1:30 pm
Savage Slide Show
Enjoy a good, old-fashioned, vintage slide show featuring the flora,
fauna, and features of Savage Gulf Natural Area. It’s show time at the
Savage Ranger Station!
Meeting Address: 3177 Hwy 399 Palmer, TN 37365
2:00 pm
Grundy Lakes Trail Work
Join Ranger Park at the Grundy Lakes parking lot for a chance to give
back to the park you so love. With the Fiery Gizzard Reroute completed
the park can now focus on improving the other 85 miles of trail, and we
need your help! Come prepared with sturdy shoes, and plenty of water.
Meeting Address: 587 Lakes Rd. Tracy City, TN 37387
Saturday, January 21st
9:30 am
Savage Falls Hike
The destination is Savage Falls for this 4 mile round-trip hike. The
30-foot waterfall marks the head of Savage Creek Gulf. This is a
relatively flat, easy hike. Meet Ranger Gheesling at Savage Ranger
Station.
Meeting Address: 3177 Hwy 399 Palmer, TN 37365
2:00 p.m.
Nature Hike – Greeter Falls
Meet Ranger Aaron at the Greeter Falls parking lot for a moderate 2-mile
hike around the Greeter Falls Loop trail. We will be hiking past both
Greeter Falls and Boardtree Falls, two of the most beautiful waterfalls
on the Plateau. Bring water/snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
10:00 am
Suter Falls (1 mile, moderate)
Meeting Address: 2689 55th Ave. Gruettli-Laager 37339
Sunday, January 22nd
2:00 pm
Natural Bridge Geology
Meeting Location: 591 Natural Bridge Rd. Sewanee, TN 37376
Saturday, January 28th
7:00 pm
New Moon Astronomy (Weather Dependent)
Join Ranger Park at the Visitor Center for an opportunity to gaze into
the night sky. If it is rainy or cloudy the program will be rescheduled,
but if not, then come prepared to study the stars, planets, and other
heavenly bodies. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight (preferably
one with a red light).
Meeting Address: 11745 US 41 Monteagle, TN 37356
Sunday, January 29th
1:00 pm
Grundy Forest Ecology (2 miles, moderate)
Join Ranger Park at the Grundy Forest parking lot for a moderate e 2 mile
walk around the Grundy Day Loop to investigate the winter ecology of the
region. You may be surprised to see all the forms of life that not only
survive, but thrive in the colder temperatures! Please wear sturdy
footwear and bring water.
Meeting Address: 131 Fiery Gizzard Rd. Tracy City