1/24/17-SCV CAMP 72 MEETING

SCV CAMP 72 January 24, 2017 MEETING
Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Cheatham Camp 72 will have their regular dinner meeting at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Oak Restaurant in Manchester. The meeting will start at 7:00 P.M.
For program information and the most up to date info, please check our web site at http://www.tennessee-scv.org/camp72/. The speaker will be Jack Carman discussing “The Road to Shiloh.”
Meetings are open to the general public and all War Between the States buffs have a special invitation for the program.
Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all males 12 years of age and above who had an ancestor that served honorably in the Confederate Armed Forces or the Confederate Congress and can prove kinship either lineal or collaterally. Help is available to anyone interested in finding and proving kinship.