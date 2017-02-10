Light, sound and capturing memories-A Bride’s interview with The Sound Machine
Yes, our wedding is about us, but I want our guests to remember this wedding as the best they have ever been to, how can I make that happen?
Having the right DJ and lighting can really set the right mood at your reception AND wedding ceremony. Brides often think about those elements for the reception site, but detailing those special touches at the ceremony is on trend!
Should I have my next door neighbor be my DJ-he can run an ipod?
A professional DJ will provide the perfect blend of music at all times, from the seating of the mothers, to the father-daughter dance. You don’t want your “workout” play-list to accidentally disrupt your big day. Think SMOOOOOTH! Smooth transitions and flawless planning.
My venue has lights, why should I be thinking about professional lighting?
Many event venues offer lighting options, but having your DJ as your lighting coordinator promises the right nuances visually and audibly- on cue! It’s that extra special touch that makes your wedding unforgettable and uniquely you!
My kid brother isn’t going to be a groomsman. I’m thinking of having him video the wedding for me and I can edit it afterwards?
I knew a bride once that had her brother video the entire ceremony-with the power turned off! True story! Nothing against brothers here! Honest! But if capturing the special moments of the most important day of your life are important, a professional videographer, that has experience and knows how to “get the shot” is worth every penny you spend. A seasoned videographer instantly knows the perfect edit in that same moment he gets the shot. Your wedding video should be your favorite movie ever!
We saw on Pinterest an idea for a “photo booth” with hats and mustaches-you know, props? One that we could set up ourselves and guests could use their cell phones?
It’s fun concept, but what if you could have a REAL photo booth. With pictures printed instantly for your guests to take home with them? Memories made! Memories captured! And great momentos for your guests, it really makes them feel special.
You have provided services for so many weddings. If there was one tip you could give the Bride, what would your advice be?
Book early. If you find the vendor you have your heart set on, book the date as soon as possible! It’s the surefire way to have the wedding you want!
