As Tennessee’s premiere event venue we offer breakout rental space for bridal events including weddings, rehearsals, receptions, vow renewals, and showers of up to 500 guests!
Let our wedding planners guide you OR tailor your own event with customizable options including decorations, ceiling and wall draping, centerpieces, and audiovisual. Enjoy on campus lodging for a quick retreat after those long nights.
Combined with our award winning in house culinary team the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center prides itself on the ability to bring your event to life!
Check out the outdoor wedding area coming Spring 2017!