Host a Friday or Sunday Wedding!

In this day and age when a girl can get married nearly anytime or anywhere, most brides still choose Saturdays as their dream day of the week. However, there are some great reasons to choose a Friday or Sunday! Consider these ideas for a Friday Wedding:
-Many people have family that visits from out of town-extend the visit
especially if you are not going on a honeymoon and want to spend the weekend
with family members.
-Friday weddings can cost less than a Saturday wedding. Many venues
require a dollar amount to be met for a Saturday service.
-If using a small business location some Saturdays are difficult to
close to the public without negative feedback- where as a Friday night
shut down may not have a negative impact.
-You can have a Saturday morning brunch with all visiting family!
-You can host a day outing with all visiting family!
-There are generally more available Friday dates than Saturdays.
-Sometimes venues will allow decorating on a Thursday for a Friday wedding.
-Some folks are saying that Friday night weddings are “cool” and are also about
the celebration not just the ceremony.
-The ultimate in thoughtfulness? It gives your guests the ability to have their weekend back.
Have you thought about a Sunday wedding? Consider these ideas for a Sunday wedding:
-Spend the beginning of the weekend catching up and doing traditional things with family
including last minute touches.
-An opportunity to take the time to meet for a group family photo that isn’t in the
wedding attire
-Allow the two families to bond and become one at family picnic or potluck on the prior Friday or Saturday.
-If you are budget conscious-venue prices could be less than Saturday dates.
-Local guest don’t have to rush home after work on a Friday to get ready.
-Sunday weddings curb the alcohol expectation, which can also be a budget choice.
-Some receptions with religious restrictions can be accommodated for
more easily with a Sunday wedding
For the eager-to-be honeymooning couple that are ready to leave town guests
leave parties earlier on Sundays due to work the following day.
