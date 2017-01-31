Every girl is crazy ’bout a sharp dressed man!

Like those famous song lyrics imply, there’s nothing like seeing your sweetheart look his best! Choosing a tuxedo for your groom and his attendants is a very important part of your wedding! Getting the right fit, custom for each man, is key to their overall comfort and confidence on your very special day. Be certain to send all of the men in your wedding party to a professional fitter; it will be worth the effort!
Hi-I’m Shirley Lawson with Lawson’s Tuxedo Rental in Manchester. One of my favorite things about being a professionally trained bridal consultant is seeing the boys, that we helped dress for their very first school formal event, come back as grown men to be fitted for their weddings. With over forty years in the formal wear industry, we actually have many generations of families we are priveleged to call loyal customers! It’s an honor for us to be a part of the special occasions that have shaped their lives!
Over the years, Lawson’s has seen every tuxedo trend imaginable! It’s likely that the apparel chosen by the men in your wedding party will look vastly different than your own parents wedding attire! If you are wanting a timeless style for your wedding, a classic black tuxedo is always in fashion. Rustic style and barn weddings may lead you to choose a jacket-less look for your gentlemen. Bow-ties with suspenders or rolled sleeve dress shirts with vests are very popular.
If your wedding is more formal, the current trends are showing navy tuxedos for this year. Designer suits and tuxedos from Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Tony Bowls, Jean Yves, Ralph Lauren, Stephen Geoffrey and Lord West are featuring slim fit jackets and pants.
Making your wedding day perfect, every detail, right down to the ring-bearer's outfit is what we specialize in at Lawson's Tuxedo Rental!
Find us in person at 104 East Main Street, on the square in Manchester.